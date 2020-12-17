Indian Students Must Get Intellectual Property Rights For Their Products: Prakash Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar raised the need for getting Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the research and innovations involving Indian students and professionals. He also emphasised the need for boosting innovations by students while addressing the National Student Startup Prashansa Awards 2020 on December 17, 2020.

Mr Javadekar said, “We must own IPR. Indian students take part in several types of research and innovations that are owned by some foreign nationals. Thus, we want to develop a culture for innovation within our country to avoid brain drain and promote brain gain”.

“Indians must get ownership rights over their products”, he added.

Addressing at the National Student Startup Prashansa Awards 2020 https://t.co/S2GXlAwN4e — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 17, 2020

The Union government will be creating new incubation centres at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other technical institutes where students will be allowed to test the commercial feasibility of their innovations and will get exposure to foreign investors. He mentioned about ‘Atal Tinkering’ labs formed under Atal Innovation Mission where students collaborate to share their ideas and present their proposals to a government committee who disburses funds for approved projects.

National Student Startup (SSIP) Prashansa organisation has been formed by a group in Gujarat to recognise innovations and scientific work done by Indian students and professionals residing in Gujarat. It gives away national awards to the best innovations conducted in the particular annual year. This year a number of startups from 12 sectors were given the award.

Various IIT incubation centres have been launching new products daily or bringing improvements to the existing products. Recently IIT Madras startup PureEV and CSIR-CERCI announced to work on indigenous battery technology.