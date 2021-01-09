  • Home
  • Education
  • Indian Student Among Winners Of NASA App Development Challenge

Indian Student Among Winners Of NASA App Development Challenge

The competition is a coding challenge in which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) presents technical problems to high school students and seeks their contributions to deep space exploration missions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 9, 2021 10:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
Teacher Ensures Access To Virtual Learning In Maharashtra Village
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12
Telangana Chief Minister To Hold Meeting On Resuming Classes In Educational Institutions
Schools Reopen In Punjab For Classes 5 To 12
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Submit Innovations Done By Teachers In COVID Times
Indian Student Among Winners Of NASA App Development Challenge
Indian Student Among Winners Of NASA App Development Challenge
New Delhi:

A high school student from Gurugram, Aryan Jain, is among the winners of an app development challenge organised by NASA. Aryan Jain is amongst the winners of NASA's Artemis Next-Gen STEM–Moon to Mars App Development Challenge this year, according to a release.

A student of SunCity School, Gurugram (Haryana), he had teamed up with six high school students from the US. The competition is a coding challenge in which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) presents technical problems to high school students and seeks their contributions to deep space exploration missions. The six-member team developed an app using the cross-platform game engine Unity and programmed it in C#.

By participating in the challenge, the students took part in the Artemis Generation endeavours to land astronauts -- including the first woman and the next man -- on the Moon by 2024, as per the release. In this year's challenge, organised by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Team, the participants were required to develop an app to visualise the Lunar South Pole to assist in mission planning and exploration activities.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools NASA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University
Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
Madhava Mathematics Competition For UG Students On February 7; Details Here
Madhava Mathematics Competition For UG Students On February 7; Details Here
Indira Gandhi National Open University Gets A++ NAAC Grade
Indira Gandhi National Open University Gets A++ NAAC Grade
.......................... Advertisement ..........................