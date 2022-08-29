  • Home
The classes for the first batch of the Global Management Programme in Infrastructure will start on October 17. Interested candidates can submit the online application form on Coursera till September 10.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 2:11 pm IST

Indian School of Business, Coursera Launch Two New Global Management Programmes
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has joined hands with Coursera to offer two new Global Management Programmes in Infrastructure (GMPI). Candidates can now register for the Global Management programme through the website of Coursera at – coursera.org/degrees/gmp-infrastructure-isb. The classes for the first batch of the Global Management Programme in Infrastructure will start on October 17. Interested candidates can submit the online application form on Coursera till September 10.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree from a recognised university can enrol in the programmes. The Global Management programmes of ISB are meant for entrepreneurs looking to leverage the latest trends and strategies effectively, industry professionals looking to transform their organization and management consultants seeking domain knowledge.

As a graduate of the GMPI, learners will be prepared to pursue career opportunities in fields such as engineering, real estate, sales, interior design, analytics, operations, and more. These skills will enable learners to obtain rapid out-of-turn promotions, change job profiles/ companies, scale or start new ventures. Graduates of GMPI are expected to function as directors, senior consultants, project managers, vice presidents and managing partners.

GMPI will develop a well-rounded understanding of the infrastructure and real estate industry. Through case studies, simulations, and keynote speakers, learners will acquire knowledge of various infrastructure and real estate-centric concepts and study how to make effective decisions by strategizing and leveraging the latest trends.

Taught by the renowned faculty from ISB this course will help develop an acumen to adopt a multidimensional approach. The 12-month programme features four terms and teaches General Management, Leadership in Infrastructure and Real Estate Management, Critical Aspects of Infrastructure and Real Estate Management and Advanced Infrastructure Management.

