Indian Railways Launches BTech, MBA, MSc Programmes; Details Here

National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Vadodara, has launched seven new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes -- two BTech, two MBA and three MSc Programmes in the core applied sector. These programmes, a Government statement said, are highly inter-disciplinary and application-oriented and not being offered by any other institute in India and thus, unique in its contents.

The two BTech programs are focused on Rail Infrastructure, Rail Systems and Communications Engineering, while the MBA programs are focused on Transportation and Supply Chain Management, and the MSc programs are focused on the Systems Engineering and Integration, Systems and Analytics, Policy and Economics which are the core areas the nation is looking forward to.

The MSc Program on Systems Engineering and Integration, the statement says, is offered in association with the University of Birmingham, UK and is highly promising. The international exposure to the students will be unparalleled, it added.

Speaking on the launch of the new programmes, VK Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board said: "NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems - it is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations.”

The Chairman further added: “It intends to develop a set of core values—dedication to nation-building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society and responsibility towards the environment. It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments.”

Indian Railways, Mr Yadav says, will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes. It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University: through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach.