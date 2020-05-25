  • Home
Indian National Olympiad: IAPT Announces Dates For Junior And Senior Science Exams

The candidates have to qualify junior and senior science exams including NSEP, NSEB, NSEC, NSEA and NSEJS to get selected for Indian National Olympiad.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 25, 2020 10:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

Indian National Olympiad
Image credit: Shutterstock
The Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) has announced the dates for examinations and events for National Standard Examination in Physics (NSEP), National Standard Examination in Chemistry (NSEC), National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB), National Standard Examination in Astronomy (NSEA) and National Standard Examination in Junior Science (NSEJS).

The registration starts from August 1. The last date for registration is August 20.

The candidates can be enrolled between August 1 to September 14.

The last date for payment of fee by the centre in-charge through center login is September 16.

The students who are not able to find a registered center can enroll directly with IAPT on the link "direct enrollment". Such candidates can enroll themselves between September 10 to 16.

The dates of examination for senior science or NSEP, NSEC, NSEB, NSEA is November 22, 2020.

The dates of examination for junior science (NSEJS) is November 29, 2020.

The marks will be displayed on December 22.

The list of candidates of MI and above MAS will be announced on December 26.

To satisfy appropriate eligibility criteria in NSEP, the candidates must score more than 50 percent of the average of the top ten scores. This is the Minimum Admissible Score (MAS). If they score more than 80 percent of the above-mentioned average, they are selected for Indian National Physics Olympiad. This score is the Merit Index (MI).

The final list of selected candidates for Indian National Olympiad (INO) will be released on December 30.

For Kendriya Vidyalaya and other schools, the registration fee for senior science (NSE) and junior science (NSEJS) is Rs 150/- per student per subject and Rs 110 per student.

For Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyalaya, the registration fee for junior science (NSEJS) is Rs 150- per student

IAPT conducts the National Standard Examination in Physics, National Standard Examination in Chemistry , National Standard Examination in Biology, National Standard Examination in Astronomy, National Standard Examination in Junior Science and National Graduate Physics Examination in November of each year throughout India. The top 1 percent of those who qualify these exams then sit for the Indian National Physics Olympiad, from which the team for the International Physics Olympiad is selected.

