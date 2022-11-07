Indian Medical Students In China Who Fail To Get Practising License Could Not Appear For FMGE

Clinical Medicine Programmes in China

The Embassy of India in Beijing on Monday, November 7, stated that the students who join the clinical medicine programmes in China after November 2021 and fail to obtain a license to practice as a medical doctor in China will be considered ineligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The statement came after the Embassy was responding to several queries from Indian Medical students and their parents.

The concern raised by the students was related to the eligibility for Indian students who are pursuing clinical medicine programmes in China to appear in the qualifying examination like the FMGE conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India. It has also requested the students and their parents to see the Gazette Notification dated November 18, 2021, by the NMC.

The Embassy in its response referred to Clause 4(b) of the Gazette Notification issued by the NMC. The notification states that the foreign medical students must be “registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant the license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to a citizen of that country.”

The Indian Embassy further stated that it has conveyed a request to the concerned Chinese authorities and medical colleges that they must ensure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine programmes are properly educated, trained and facilitated so that they can fulfil the above requirements of NMC.

Another concern was raised that whether Indian students can work in Chinese hospitals in a capacity such as "Assistant Doctor" after completing their medical education in China but fail to obtain a medical practitioner license in China so as to enable them to earn a living and pay back education loans.

Responding to the query, the Embassy stated that they have formally approached relevant Chinese authorities to confirm the existence of such an option. The Embassy will share any information, when received from the Chinese side, on its social media handles.