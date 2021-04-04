Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur Wins Inter-IIT Tech Meet

IIT Kanpur wins inter-IIT tech meet

The Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur has won the recent inter-IIT tech meeting organised by IIT Guwahati in a virtual mode. It bagged 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals out of the 11 events conducted.

It has won the fourth inter-IIT tech meeting consecutively. IIT Bombay was the first runner-up and IIT Kharagpur the second runner-up.

IIT Kanpur-director Abhay Karandikar congratulated all members of the winning contingent.

The meeting was organised from March 26 to March 28. The theme of the event was Pandemic, Paranoia and Possibility via which the institute wanted to contribute to the cognizant and escalating India, by bringing about impactful changes.

More than 13,000 students participated in the event.