  • Home
  • Education
  • Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur Wins Inter-IIT Tech Meet

Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur Wins Inter-IIT Tech Meet

The Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur has won the recent inter-IIT tech meeting organised by IIT Guwahati in a virtual mode. It bagged 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals out of the 11 events conducted.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 4, 2021 4:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NDMC, IIT-Kanpur Offer Platform To Start-Ups For Innovative Solutions For Civic Issues
IIT Kanpur Development Foundation Appoints First CEO
IIT Kanpur-La Trobe University Research Academy Appoints First Director
IIT Kanpur Promotes Use Of Cognitive Sciences For Mental Health Problems
IIT Kanpur Launches Diploma Programme In Geodesy
IIT Kanpur To Organise Institute Of Electrical, Electronics Engineers Winter School
Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur Wins Inter-IIT Tech Meet
IIT Kanpur wins inter-IIT tech meet
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur has won the recent inter-IIT tech meeting organised by IIT Guwahati in a virtual mode. It bagged 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals out of the 11 events conducted.

It has won the fourth inter-IIT tech meeting consecutively. IIT Bombay was the first runner-up and IIT Kharagpur the second runner-up.

IIT Kanpur-director Abhay Karandikar congratulated all members of the winning contingent.

The meeting was organised from March 26 to March 28. The theme of the event was Pandemic, Paranoia and Possibility via which the institute wanted to contribute to the cognizant and escalating India, by bringing about impactful changes.

More than 13,000 students participated in the event.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Issues Fresh Directions To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus
JNU Issues Fresh Directions To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus
NTA JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins, Direct Link Here
NTA JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins, Direct Link Here
IIT Hyderabad To Organise Hackathon To Find Environment-Friendly Solutions
IIT Hyderabad To Organise Hackathon To Find Environment-Friendly Solutions
CMAT Answer Key Released; Know How To Calculate Percentile
CMAT Answer Key Released; Know How To Calculate Percentile
Bihar D. El. Ed. Joint Exam 2020: Apply For Fee Refund From April 5 To 11
Bihar D. El. Ed. Joint Exam 2020: Apply For Fee Refund From April 5 To 11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................