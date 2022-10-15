Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Showcases Innovations At Research And Development Fair At IIT Delhi

Image credit: Representational/ twitter.com/iitdelhi IIT Guwahati has showcased its leading projects in the fair

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has showcased its research and development projects and innovations at the ongoing IITs Research and Development (R and D) fair in New Delhi. IIT Delhi is hosting the first of its kind R and D fair 'IInven Tiv' to bring together key stakeholders from the industry, government institutions and academia to collaborate, learn, exchange ideas and innovate. ALSO READ | Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan

IITG has showcased its leading projects in the fair and exchanged ideas with key stakeholders from the government, industry and academia, according to a release by it on Saturday. It has displayed various innovations which include among others affordable limbs, biodegradable plastics, ecofriendly burners and low cost indigenous fluorometer, instruments for visualisation of latent fingerprints, pathogen sensors, diagnosis kits and optoelectronic device, it said.

IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam said that the showcasing of representative inventions from the institute will be a stepping stone for evolving more startups and commercialisation of follow-ups in these areas. "I believe that such smart research and development practices of IITG will further strengthen the industry academia collaboration for sustainable society", he added.

The R and D fair envisions enhancing public perception of the IIT ecosystem and ten broad themes have been identified. These include defence and aerospace, healthcare (including devices and digital health), environment and sustainability (including air, water, rivers) and clean energy and renewables (including hydrogen and EV), the release said.

It also includes manufacturing, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies (including quantum computing), smart cities and infrastructure (including smart mobility), communication technologies (including education and 5G), robotics, sensors and actuators, semiconductors, flexible electronics and nanotechnology, the release added.

