Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) is set to open an offshore campus in Abu Dhabi. The IIT Delhi will hire faculty for the offshore campus in Abu Dhabi and will frame curriculum for the institutes. According to IIT Delhi, Ex Dean academics will be the coordinator for IIT Abu Dhabi. The institute is coming up with a new curriculum in 2023.

The institute will soon launch several initiatives such as state-of-art observatory in Sonepat, state-of-art central research facility in Hauz Khas and Sonepat, healthcare hub in Jhajjar among others. IIT Delhi will host its 53rd convocation on November 5. President of India Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at IIT Delhi convocation, dignitaries like Nobel Prize laureate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee, Director IIT Delhi Prof. Rangan Banerjee will attend the convocation.

Earlier, a 17-member panel has suggested that the best governance system from anywhere in the world including the governance structure of IITs be adopted for these institutes. "The governance structure should be such that while the connection with the mentoring IITs is maintained, any approval from the mentoring IIT or Indian government should not be required," it said. ALSO READ | IIT Delhi Set For Complete Curriculum Revamp After Over A Decade, Forms Expert Panel

The panel recommended that IIT's offshore institutes will get more freedom than the present one. "The act of Parliament through which these institutes are created should give them more freedom than the current IITs. These institutes have to adapt themselves as per local laws and other legal and financial requirements and, therefore, should have enough freedom to excel," it said.

Apart from IIT Delhi, several IITs are receiving requests from Middle East and South Asian countries for setting up campuses. IIT Madras is looking for opening their campus in Tanzania while IIT Kharagpur in Malaysia. Meanwhile, as per IIT Delhi, in the last two years, there is a significant drop in the enrolment of international students.

IIT Delhi offers 500 fully funded PhD fellowship for international students.

