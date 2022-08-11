Indian Institute of Science Partners With Prashanth Prakash To Set Up Geriatrics Wing

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore today entered into an agreement with Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel and Chairman of Karnataka’s Startup Vision Group. The agreement is made to set up a geriatrics wing as part of IISc Bangalore’s upcoming Bagchi Parthasarathy hospital.

The Shantha and Prakash Geriatrics Wing is expected to be operational at the beginning of the year 2025. The wing will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in geriatrics to support academic and research programmes and to enable postgraduate students to undergo world-class training. It will take forward the IISc Bangalore medical school’s objective of integrating science, engineering and medicine under a single umbrella to produce a new generation of physician-scientists.

Commenting on the occasion, Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc Bangalore, said, “We thank Mrs and Mr Prashanth for their generosity in establishing this important geriatrics wing. Despite advances in integrative medicine, long-term care including post-acute care of the elderly is a universal challenge. With increasing life expectancy, it is also crucial to ensure healthy ageing of the population. These multiple challenges require an interdisciplinary approach for effective care and we are sure that the Shantha and Prakash Geriatrics Wing will fuel and drive the much-needed innovation in this space.”

Mr Prashanth added, “Proactively managing age-related comorbidities will help prolong the period during which individuals can enjoy maximum physical and cognitive independence. Through physician-scientists, there is immense potential for the institute to bring advancements in gerosciences and healthy-ageing to help people live their most extended, healthiest lives possible.”