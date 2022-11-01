Indian Institute of Science Education And Research Thiruvananthapuram Celebrates 14th Foundation Day

IISER Thiruvananthapuram 14th Foundation Day.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram celebrates its 14th Foundation Day today, October 31, 2022. The highlight of the celebrations was the intimate accounts of the Chairperson, Board of Governors, Professor Arvind A Natu, and other Founding Directors of the IISERs and NISER, on the theme ‘Journey with IISERs: Reflections and Lessons for All’. The event was graced by Professor Arvind A Natu, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Kolkata; Professor Narayanasami Sathyamurthy, Founding Director, IISER Mohali; ProfessorKrishna N Ganesh, Founding Director, IISER Pune and IISER Tirupati; Professor Tavarekere Kalliah Chandrashekar, Founding Director, NISER Bhubaneswar, and Padma Shri Professor Vinod Kumar Singh, Founding Director, IISER Bhopal.

Speaking during the grand occasion, Professor JN Moorthy, Director, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, said, “I am delighted to host four founding Directors of IISERs and NISER on the 14th Foundation Day of IISER TVM. The significance of Foundation Day should be to identify the challenges we have faced and strategize to overcome those challenges and become a better version of ourselves. IISER TVM is making steady progress in training students, increasing faculty strength, and launching new programs and academic centres. The institute launched the BS-MS i2 Sciences programme in 2020, and the 2 yr MSc programme in 2021 along with two new centres, the centre for High-Performance Computing (HPC) and the Centre for Advanced Materials Research with International Engagement (CAMRIE). Further, the institute plans to introduce the new School of Earth, Atmospheric, and Ocean Sciences in the near future. The institute will continue to work towards the betterment of the community and society at large. I thank all the faculty, staff and students for their collective efforts in making and building a positive image of IISER TVM globally.”

During his address, Professor Arvind A Natu, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Kolkata, said, “IISERs are one of the best academic institutions with a focus on research. From an IISER, students can expect true academic ambience, the real meaning of interdisciplinary training, understand conceptualizations, planning and execution of problems, and get an opportunity to work in practically all the departments for an all-around knowledge and growth. I thank IISER TVM for inviting me and sharing my thoughts and experience with you all.”

Professor N Sathyamurthy, Founding Director, IISER Mohali, highlighted the journey in establishing IISER Mohali said, “Until we proceed with a collaborative approach, we won’t be able to achieve the desired outcomes. I learnt this lesson when I was given the charge of IISER Mohali and started working towards setting up and running the Institute. All of us are on a path to build the emerging Science universities of India and we can only achieve this with a collective approach.”

While summarising the journey of IISERs and the lessons for all, Professor VK Singh, Founding Director, IISER Bhopal, said, “In order to build an institute one needs two qualities, courage and common sense. We must focus on establishing the rules of governance and delegation of responsibilities to realise the full potential of the faculty and students. In spite of all the difficulties and challenges, these have helped me in building IISER Bhopal.”

The Foundation Day celebrations concluded with a cultural programme organized under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, wherein IISER TVM hosted a flute recital by Shashank Subramanyam.