Indian Institute Of Mass Communication Launches Digital Media Course

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is offering a new Postgraduate (PG) diploma programme on Digital Media from this academic year (2022-23). The new course on Digital Media is being launched with 20 seats each in IIMC New Delhi and it’s regional centres at Jammu and Aizwal (Mijoram) simultaneously. The candidates can apply on the official website of CUET (NTA)- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The new programme on Digital Media will cover topics such as Understanding New Media, New Media & Society, Internet as a Medium, Media and IT Laws, Online Research, Online Journalism, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Digital PR and Corporate Communication, Big Data, Data Journalism, New Media and Development, E-Governance, Fact-checking, Verification and Media Entrepreneurship.

According to Dean, Academics Prof. Govind Singh, the new course on Digital Media is being commenced to meet the expectations of young and trained professionals in the industry. "The primary objective of this course is to introduce students to the new and emerging technologies and their application in the fields of Journalism, Public Relations, Advertising, Corporate Communication and Development Communication. Students will be given exposure to create media messages in a wide variety of forms using a variety of digital tools. A state of the art lab is being set up for this purpose. The upper age limit for the course is 25 years," Mr. Singh said.

The candidates with a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised uiversity can apply for the programme. "Students who have appeared/are appearing for Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply," said the dean. IIMC has also started PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism in Jammu and Amravati campuses with 20 seats each, he added.

Meanwhile, the entrance exam for PG Diploma courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism will be held separately, the application forms will be issued shortly on the IIMC website- iimc.gov.in. For any query, the applicants may contact Academic Department, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-110067. The candidates can also contact in 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960.