Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Rohtak Declares IPMAT 2022 Result; Direct Link Here

IIM Rohtak announces IPMAT 2022 result

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has announced Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) result 2022. The IPM AT 2022 result is available online on the official website of IIM Rohtak-- iimrohtak.ac.in. Candidates can check their IIM Rohtak IPM Aptitude Test results by using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The IIM Rohtak conducted the IPMAT exam 2022 on June 26. The aspirants can get admission into IIM Rohtak's five year integrated programme in management 2022-27 batch based on IPM Aptitude test 2022 scores.

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- iimrohtak.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "IPM AT 2022 Result" link.

Now, click on the "Click here to view the result" option.

Enter your login details- application roll number and date of birth.

Your IPMAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

IIM Rohtak IPMAT Result 2022: Direct Link

The candidates who have qualified the aptitude test will now be called for the online personal interview which will be followed by the announcement of the selection list.