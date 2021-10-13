Indian Culture Always Accords Respect To Teachers- Vice President

  • Home
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Indian culture always accorded respect and reverence to gurus.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 9:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad:

Stressing the importance of the foundational role played by teachers in shaping the lives of children and youngsters, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday that Indian culture always accorded respect and reverence to gurus. The Vice President presented an award instituted in memory of his teacher, Poluri Hanumajjanakirama Sarma, to Kovela Suprasannacharya here for his contributions in the field of poetry and literature, an official release said.

Naidu appreciated the awardee for introducing a new trend in Telugu literary criticism and for incorporating the views of Indian thinkers, who fought against discrimination in certain sections of the society. Naidu said everyone should always remember and remain grateful to their teachers and gurus for their guidance and mentoring in shaping their careers.

The award, instituted at the personal initiative of the Vice President by the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath, seeks to recognize contributions to the Telugu language.

Lauding the Parishath for its efforts in preserving and propagating the Telugu language, Naidu reiterated that the medium of instruction should be in the mother tongue up to primary school or high school. Similarly, local language should be used extensively in the administration and judiciary as well.

The Vice President also released two books titled - 'Amritotsava Bharathi' and 'Sri Devulapalli Ramanujarao'.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu
