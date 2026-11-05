Advertisement

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For 1,500 Posts

Indian Bank invites applications for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 with a deadline of November 25, 2026, for graduates aged 20 to 28 years.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For 1,500 Posts
Selected apprentices will undergo one year of training in their preferred state.
Promo Banner

Interested candidates can apply for the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 until November 25, 2026. Graduates aged 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply. Candidates selected for the apprenticeship will undergo one year of training in their preferred state.

This article covers all the important information about the recruitment process, including the notification, eligibility requirements, vacancies, selection process, stipend, important dates, and application procedure.

Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification

Indian Bank has released the official Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification on its website, indianbank.bank.in. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying, as it contains complete details about the recruitment process, eligibility conditions, and other important instructions.

Read the full notice here

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements before submitting their application:

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India.
  • Graduation Requirement: The graduation result should have been declared between April 1, 2022, and November 1, 2026.
  • Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old as of November 1, 2026.
  • Cut-off Date: November 1, 2026, will be considered the cut-off date for both age and educational qualification.
  • Age Relaxation: Reserved category candidates will receive upper age limit relaxation according to government norms.
  • NATS Registration: Candidates must register on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal and complete their profile before applying for the apprenticeship.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment, Indian Bank Apprenticeship 2026, National Apprenticeship Training Scheme
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com