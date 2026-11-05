Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For 1,500 Posts

Interested candidates can apply for the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 until November 25, 2026. Graduates aged 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply. Candidates selected for the apprenticeship will undergo one year of training in their preferred state.

This article covers all the important information about the recruitment process, including the notification, eligibility requirements, vacancies, selection process, stipend, important dates, and application procedure.

Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification

Indian Bank has released the official Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification on its website, indianbank.bank.in. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying, as it contains complete details about the recruitment process, eligibility conditions, and other important instructions.

Read the full notice here

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements before submitting their application: