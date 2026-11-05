Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For 1,500 Posts

Interested candidates can apply for the Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 until November 25, 2026. Graduates aged 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply. Candidates selected for the apprenticeship will undergo one year of training in their preferred state.
This article covers all the important information about the recruitment process, including the notification, eligibility requirements, vacancies, selection process, stipend, important dates, and application procedure.
Indian Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification
Indian Bank has released the official Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification on its website, indianbank.bank.in. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying, as it contains complete details about the recruitment process, eligibility conditions, and other important instructions.
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements before submitting their application:
- Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India.
- Graduation Requirement: The graduation result should have been declared between April 1, 2022, and November 1, 2026.
- Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old as of November 1, 2026.
- Cut-off Date: November 1, 2026, will be considered the cut-off date for both age and educational qualification.
- Age Relaxation: Reserved category candidates will receive upper age limit relaxation according to government norms.
- NATS Registration: Candidates must register on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal and complete their profile before applying for the apprenticeship.