India, UK To Set Up Task Force For Initiating Mutual Recognition Of Degrees :Education Minister

India, UK to initiate mutual recognition of degrees

India and the UK will set up a joint task force to work towards mutual recognition of each other’s academic qualifications to help internationalise the Indian education system. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a discussion today to strengthen the bilateral ties between both nations in the field of education. Both countries have aimed at achieving the goal of a synchronised education system by the end of 2021.

While mentioning the key changes made to make the environment, student-friendly, Mr Dominic Raab said, “(the) UK has made several changes in their visa and immigration rules to facilitate student mobility”.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ hailed the task force as he said “setting up of a joint task force will expedite the process for achieving mutual recognition of academic qualification”.

“The agreement to work towards mutual recognition of academic qualifications aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a globally mobile workforce and internationalization of Indian higher education, as proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 rolled out in July this year”, he added.

The two countries will work together on research projects and try to boost an environment for innovation and advancement in technology.