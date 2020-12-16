  • Home
  • Education
  • India, UK To Set Up Task Force For Initiating Mutual Recognition Of Degrees :Education Minister

India, UK To Set Up Task Force For Initiating Mutual Recognition Of Degrees :Education Minister

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a discussion today to strengthen the bilateral ties between both nations in the field of education.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 9:01 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

AICTE To Release Rs 20,000 Per Month For Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Students
Schools In Puducherry To Reopen On January 4
IITs, IIMs, ISRO Result Of Nehru's Vision: Rajasthan Chief Minister
Kamdhenu Chair To Be Set Up In Universities, Colleges In India: Sanjay Dhotre
Norwegian Institute Signs Agreement With cGanga For Development Of Sludge Management Framework In India
‘Kendriya Vidyalayas Present Real Picture Of India’, Says Sanjay Dhotre On KVS Foundation Day 2020
India, UK To Set Up Task Force For Initiating Mutual Recognition Of Degrees :Education Minister
India, UK to initiate mutual recognition of degrees
New Delhi:

India and the UK will set up a joint task force to work towards mutual recognition of each other’s academic qualifications to help internationalise the Indian education system. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a discussion today to strengthen the bilateral ties between both nations in the field of education. Both countries have aimed at achieving the goal of a synchronised education system by the end of 2021.

While mentioning the key changes made to make the environment, student-friendly, Mr Dominic Raab said, “(the) UK has made several changes in their visa and immigration rules to facilitate student mobility”.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ hailed the task force as he said “setting up of a joint task force will expedite the process for achieving mutual recognition of academic qualification”.

“The agreement to work towards mutual recognition of academic qualifications aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a globally mobile workforce and internationalization of Indian higher education, as proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 rolled out in July this year”, he added.

The two countries will work together on research projects and try to boost an environment for innovation and advancement in technology.

Click here for more Education News
United Kingdom HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Paper Pattern: No Negative Marking In Optional Questions
JEE Main 2021 Paper Pattern: No Negative Marking In Optional Questions
JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
AICTE To Release Rs 20,000 Per Month For Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Students
AICTE To Release Rs 20,000 Per Month For Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Students
JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Schedule Released; First Session From February 23
Live | JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Schedule Released; First Session From February 23
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................