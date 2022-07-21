India, UK Governments Sign Agreement For Student Mobility, Academic Collaboration

Image credit: PIB, Ministry Of Education India and UK agree to facilitate student mobility, academic collaboration

The India and United Kingdom governments have signed an agreement today, July 21, to facilitate student mobility and academic collaboration between higher education institutions (HEIs). The agreement on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications was signed between James Bowler, Permanent Secretary, Department of International Trade of United Kingdom (UK) and K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education, India.

An official statement issued in this regard said: “This is a landmark moment in our bilateral educational relations as signing of this MoU would enable smoother student mobility between the two countries and help in developing stronger institutional collaboration and widen the scope of academic and research collaboration between the Higher Education Institutions of both countries.”

Indian government, the statement added, is taking several steps to allow greater international collaboration with countries abroad to facilitate internationalisation of education, which is one of the key areas of focus under the NEP 2020.

In May 2021, during the Virtual Summit between Prime Ministers of India and UK, a comprehensive Roadmap to 2030 was adopted for an enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries. India and UK also agreed to a new Enhanced Trade Partnership. Education forms an important pillar of this roadmap. In light of India’s National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the two sides agreed to expand educational by agreeing to a mutual recognition of academic qualifications, the statement said.