  • Home
  • Education
  • India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark

India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark

A large number of toymakers and innovators are expected to participate in the India Toy Fair from February 27 to March 2. The registrations for the toy fair have already crossed the one million mark and are expected to increase until the last date of registration that is February 26.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 24, 2021 3:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi To Inaugurate Engineering College In Assam Today
Karnataka To Host Khelo India University Games 2021
Karnataka Announces Engineering Entrance Exam Dates; Check Here
New Education Policy Reflects Government's Commitment Towards Empowerment Of Indian Languages: Amit Shah
International Mother Language Day 2021: Why February 21 Is Celebrated As Matribhasha Diwas
AICTE PG Scholarship Registrations Open, Apply By February 28
India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark
India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark
New Delhi:

A large number of toymakers and innovators are expected to participate in the India Toy Fair from February 27 to March 2. The registrations for the toy fair have already crossed the one million mark and are expected to increase until the last date of registration that is February 26.

The toy fair will be held in a virtual mode where various toy makers and innovators will participate to showcase their products while the visitors can participate in the event through virtual tours.

Those who are interested to participate in the fair can register themselves at the official website theindiatoyfair.in or can click here for the direct registration link. The participants will have to enter their personal details including name, mobile number, email address, country name and state and then generate an OTP. They will receive the One-time password on their registered phone number which can be used to confirm their registration.

Earlier on February 11, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani inaugurated the official India Toy Fair website and gave details about the fair.

During the event, there will be several product launches to boost the innovative and creative toys made by the participants. The main focus will be to boost the indigenous industries involved in toy making and boost Atma Nirbhar initiative.

The Union Government has been promoting the use of toys as pedagogical tools to help teach the school and college students. As part of this initiative the virtual Toycathon event was also launched on January 5, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Toy designer
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Exam Shift 2 Begins, Students' Reactions, Papers Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Exam Shift 2 Begins, Students' Reactions, Papers Analysis
JEE Main 2021: Second Shift From 3 PM, Seating Area To Be Sanitized Before Exam Begins
JEE Main 2021: Second Shift From 3 PM, Seating Area To Be Sanitized Before Exam Begins
JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Students Find BTech Paper 'Moderate To Easy'
JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Students Find BTech Paper 'Moderate To Easy'
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Selection Test Over; What’s Next
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Selection Test Over; What’s Next
JEE Main 2021 Analysis: BTech First Shift Over, Students Find Paper 'Moderate To Difficult'
JEE Main 2021 Analysis: BTech First Shift Over, Students Find Paper 'Moderate To Difficult'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................