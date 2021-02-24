India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark

A large number of toymakers and innovators are expected to participate in the India Toy Fair from February 27 to March 2. The registrations for the toy fair have already crossed the one million mark and are expected to increase until the last date of registration that is February 26.

The toy fair will be held in a virtual mode where various toy makers and innovators will participate to showcase their products while the visitors can participate in the event through virtual tours.

Those who are interested to participate in the fair can register themselves at the official website theindiatoyfair.in or can click here for the direct registration link. The participants will have to enter their personal details including name, mobile number, email address, country name and state and then generate an OTP. They will receive the One-time password on their registered phone number which can be used to confirm their registration.

Earlier on February 11, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani inaugurated the official India Toy Fair website and gave details about the fair.

During the event, there will be several product launches to boost the innovative and creative toys made by the participants. The main focus will be to boost the indigenous industries involved in toy making and boost Atma Nirbhar initiative.

The Union Government has been promoting the use of toys as pedagogical tools to help teach the school and college students. As part of this initiative the virtual Toycathon event was also launched on January 5, 2021.