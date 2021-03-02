India Toy Fair 2021: 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas To Display 72 Different Educational Toys (Representational Image)

Three Kendriya Vidyalayas from across the nation have been selected to display their stalls in the India Toy Fair 2021. KV JNU from Delhi Region, KV No 1 AFS Gurugram, and KV IIT Kanpur are displaying their unique toys at this fair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Toy Fair on February 27, 2021. The total number of registrations from KVS is approximately 3.5 lakh.

KV JNU is showing 25 toys including animal puppets used to narrate various stories, dancing acrobat skeleton, lungs balloon, nose bug etc.

KV IIT Kanpur is displaying 33 toys on its stall having board games, digital games, mechanical games and Science activity games including Rolling Joker, Paper Puppets, Dynamic Doll, Knowledge Express, Way Maker, Touching Slate, COVID Rakshak, Toy Parachute etc.

KV No 1 AFS Gurugram has incorporated 14 toys on its stall having Addition Machine, Word Housie, Hydraulic Brake System, JodGadi, NalTarang, Probino etc.

KVs are present in hall number 9, where Learning and Educational Toys are being displayed. KV JNU is displaying toys at stall number i347, while KV IIT Kanpur is displaying its toys at stall number i1550, and KV No 1 AFS Gurugram is present at stall number i361.

The India Toy Fair is being held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It is an opportunity for children to participate in various activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy-making and virtual visits to toy museums and factories.