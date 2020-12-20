India Spelling Bee 2020:National Final Round To Be Conducted Online

  • Home
The regional winners from northern, eastern, western and southern regions will be participating in the competition.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 20, 2020 9:13 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

India Spelling Bee to hold its final round
New Delhi:

The India Spelling Bee will be conducting its national final round today in an online mode. The regional winners from northern, eastern, western and southern regions will be participating in the competition. Students from Classes 1 to 9 of various schools from more than 20 states took part in the event. The finals results are expected to be announced tonight on its official website.

The competition was divided into five categories including Grade 1 for Class 1, Grade 2 for Classes 2 and 3, Grade 3 for Classes 4 and 5, Grade 4 for Classes 6 and 7 and Grade 5 for Classes 8 and 9.

The regional winners from the Northern region are Syeda Aabida Manzoor, New Delhi, Pradiksh Jain, and Manav Khurana from Haryana, from the Eastern region are, Payodhi Dibya Darshini from E Cube Learning Centre, Balasore, Odisha, Sindhuja Sahoo, Raj Divyanshu from Jamshedpur, from the Western region are Nandini Dave, Mumbai, Lakshvir K Agrawal, Udaipur and Shaurya Verma, Mumbai and from the Southern region are Madhavan G, Chennai, Vishaak Vijayakumar, Bengaluru, and Felicia Manasi J, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on April 22, 2020 International Spelling Bee contest was cancelled for the first time since World War-II due to COVID-19. The contest will now take place on June 1, 2021.

