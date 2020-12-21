India Spelling Bee 2020 Finale: National-Level Winners Announced

  • Home
Each winner from all the five categories including Grade 1 for Class 1, Grade 2 for Classes 2 and 3, Grade 3 for Classes 4 and 5, Grade 4 for Classes 6 and 7 and Grade 5 for Classes 8 and 9 have been declared.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 9:31 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Winners announced for India Spelling Bee 2020
Delhi:

The India Spelling Bee announced the national-level winners for the 2020 finale contest. Each winner from all the five categories including Grade 1 for Class 1, Grade 2 for Classes 2 and 3, Grade 3 for Classes 4 and 5, Grade 4 for Classes 6 and 7 and Grade 5 for Classes 8 and 9 have been declared. Students from Classes 1 to 9 of various schools from more than 20 states took part in the month-long virtual event.

The winners are-

Grade 1- Manav Khurana, Scholars Global School, Bahadurgarh

Grade 2- Kuval Anand, Sri Venkateshwar International School, New Delhi

Grade 3- Aayra Dhindsa Sawkmie, Sanskriti School, New Delhi

Grade 4- Achintya Jha, St Columba's School, New Delhi

Grade 5- Ananta Jaiswal, Little Flower School, Jamshedpur


The runners-up for each grade were announced separately.

Grade 1 - Vishaak Vijayakumar, St. Francis School ICSE, Bangalore, Syeda Aabida Manzoor, GD Goenka Public School, New Delhi

Grade 2 - Radha Hardikar, Pawar Public School, Pune and Ritisha Jain, Delhi Public School, Udaipur

Grade 3 -Mithra Prabhu, Ideal Play Abacus, Chennai, Ayaan Joseph, St Columba's School, Delhi

Grade 4- Soumya Mishra, Ambuja Vidya Peeth, Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, Vivaan Mehta, Laxmi Global School, Vapi.

The contestants had to go through regional rounds held in northern, eastern, western and southern regions. The winners from each region qualified to take part in the national final round. India Spelling Bee is held in-line with the International Spelling Bee contest. Earlier on April 22, 2020 International Spelling Bee contest was cancelled for the first time since World War-II due to COVID-19.

