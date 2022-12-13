India Signs Agreement For Three Projects With Nepal Government In Education, Healthcare Sectors

Image credit: Shutterstock India Signs Agreement With Nepal Government

India signed an agreement with the Nepal government worth more than Rs 101 million for fast-tracking three projects in the education, and healthcare sectors and for providing safe drinking water in the Himalayan nation. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Indian government in bolstering efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people, the Indian Embassy here said.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, it said. The construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal at a total estimated cost of Rs 101.79 million, it added.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and the creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

