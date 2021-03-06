Image credit: Shutterstock India Science Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021 Announced; 40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded

Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded with Indian Science Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021. The forty scholars will now have the opportunity to carry out their research in Indian institutes and universities. These scholars have been selected based on research proposal, experience, academic merit and publication record and recommended for the award of ISRF 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no award was made last year.

As a part of India’s initiatives to engage with neighbouring countries to develop Science and Technology partnerships, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has launched ISRF Programme for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand researchers to work in Indian universities and research institutions. Launched in 2015, about 128 fellows from these countries have been awarded fellowship under this programme. A number of quality research papers have been published by awardees during the five ISRF calls from 2015 to 2019, and fellows also participated in various conferences, symposiums of their relevant fields, an official statement said.

ISRF programme has provided an opportunity to the young researchers from neighbouring countries to get access to the state of art facilities available in the Indian institutes and universities. This fellowship is a platform to establish research cooperation with neighbouring countries of India, which is one of the mandates of DST’s International Science and Technology Cooperation.

Realizing that they are still going through the pandemic, awardees are being encouraged to have virtual interaction with their host institutes and host scientists. They could visit Indian institutes once travel restrictions are eased and the overall environment is conducive to doing regular laboratory research, the official statement added.