India Post Announces International Letter Writing Competition For School Students

International letter writing for school students

The school students have been invited to participate in the International Letter Writing competition organised by Universal Postal Writing Union. The best entry at the national level will be sent to the international competition as the official Indian entry. The winners will receive medals and certificates. The gold medalist may be offered a trip to Universal Postal Union headquarters in Berne, Switzerland.

The contestants will have to write a letter to a family member about their experience with COVID-19. The world limit of the letter is 800 words. Students up to the age of 15 years can participate in the event. The last date to submit the letter is April 5.

The competition will be held at two levels--

Circle level will have three prizes-- first prize will be Rs 25,000 and a certificate, second prize will be Rs 10,000 and a certificate and the third prize will be Rs 5,000 and a certificate.

At the national level, the winner will get Rs 50,000 and a certificate, the first runner up will get Rs 25,000 and a certificate and the third runner up will get Rs 10,000 and a certificate.

The participating students must mention their name, date of birth, gender, father or guardian’s name, name of the school, full address and full postal address. They will also have to attach their passport size photograph. They will have to provide an identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, birth certificate and school certificate.

They can contact their chief postmaster or nodal officer in case of any confusion.