India, European Union Discuss Issues Relating To Mobility And Migration Of Students, Professionals

India and European Union 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM)

India and European have explored ways to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both the sides, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The issues figured at the 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) between India and the European Union that took place in Brussels on October 27.

The MEA said the discussions at the meeting covered a wide range of issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration including prevention of irregular migration. "Both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both partners," it said in a statement.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction at the successful implementation of India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility. As India and EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the dialogue is an important dimension of the strategic partnership," it added. The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA. Monique Pariat, Director General (Migration and Home Affairs), European Commission, headed the EU team.

Besides the two delegations led by the co-chairs, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic missions of EU member states in Brussels who were invited as observers. The representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Labour and Employment were part of the Indian delegation.

