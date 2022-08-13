India Celebrating 75th Independence Day In 2022; Here's Speech Ideas For Students

75th Independence Day Speech Ideas For School Students

India is celebrating its 75th Independence day which is themed as ‘75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ Although we are independent from foreign invaders and are governing our nation for 75 years, there lies a long struggling story in attaining this freedom. We are successfully governing our country and moving towards becoming a developed nation from a developing one and leaving its mark on the world map.

Today India is governed by ‘the Constitution of India,’ which has its own President, a Prime Minister, the Parliament house - the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, local governing bodies and many national and regional political parties. But attaining this was not as easy as it looks.

While preparing a speech for Independence Day, one should keep the following points in mind

When you are preparing for the Independence Day speech, you have to keep some key points in your speech and important incidents and movements which played an important role in our independence.

First of all, we should know why we celebrate Independence Day, why it is celebrated on August 15, why it took so long to achieve this freedom.

As we all know that we got freedom from the Britishers on August 15, 1947, but ‘how this freedom was achieved, when was the first revolt started’, this speech would be incomplete without describing the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders without whom we would not have been celebrating this day today.

The Independence day speech should include important revolts, the Satyagrah Movement, the Khilafat Movement, the Dandi March, the Bharat Chodo Andolan, the Champaran Agitation, and Non-Cooperation Movement.

In addition to this, it should also describe the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, casualties caused after the formation of Simon Commission and mass killing of Indians in world war.

It should also include the formation of different committees and benefits and losses were paid.

The speech should also cover the welfare schemes and steps taken by some British governor generals and viceroys for the development of India.

When you are concluding the speech you can also describe the election held before Independence, the formation of princely states and regions, two nation formation, committee formed for framing constitution and governance of India after Independence and some post-Independence glorious years and the development our nation has gone through.