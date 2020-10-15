  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 15, 2020 9:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

India Becoming A Global Education Hub: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

The world will soon come to India to learn, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday as he inaugurated a residential complex for international faculty visitors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. "India is prominently becoming a global education hub and the National Education Policy 2020 is making sure the academicians will study in India and stay in India. Soon, the world will come to India to learn," Mr Pokhriyal said.

The APJ Abdul Kalam International Visitors Residential Complex features fully-furnished studio apartments with modern amenities intended for full-time and part-time international faculty. Apart from 12 regular international faculty, the institute also hosts international faculty from other foreign universities during the year for short-term courses under Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN), Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) and other programmes of the Ministry of Education.

The institute also hosts faculty for long-term programmes as well. Close to 50 such faculty members visited in 2019-2020. According to IIT officials, the institute is looking forward to hosting nearly 100 international faculty members for short-term and long-term teaching, besides for research and development.

"The institute already has 23 halls of residence named after luminaries. Along with this, we are naming the new boys' residence of the hall after Atal Bihari Vajpayee and girls' residence of the hall after Savitri Phule," IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewari said.

