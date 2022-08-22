  • Home
  • Education
  • India Bags 3 Gold, 2 Silver Medals At 15th International Olympiad On Astronomy, Astrophysics

India Bags 3 Gold, 2 Silver Medals At 15th International Olympiad On Astronomy, Astrophysics

The 15th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2022 was held in Georgia, from August 14 to 21, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 6:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

No Sanitary Pad Disposal Mechanism In Many CSIR Institutes: Woman Student Tells Union Minister
Making Girls, Boys Sit Together In Classroom Will Not Lead To Gender Equality: K Muraleedharan
Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development
'Factories Of Education' Causing Devaluation Of Human Resources, Says Chief Justice Of India
Anganwadi Children To Play Role In Garbage-Free Kerala Drive Of Government
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To All: Dharmendra Pradhan
India Bags 3 Gold, 2 Silver Medals At 15th International Olympiad On Astronomy, Astrophysics
India Bags 3 Gold, 2 Silver Medals In 15th IOAA Olympiad
New Delhi:

The 15th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2022 was held in Georgia, from August 14 to 21, 2022. The IOAA aims to promote the growing interest of students in Astronomy and related STEM subjects. The Indian contingent bagged three gold medals and two silver medals. Raghav Goyal of Chandigarh won a special prize for the best solution to the most challenging theoretical question.

Raghav Goyal, Md Sahil Akhtar of Kolkata and Mehul Borad of Hyderabad bagged one gold medal each. While Malay Kedia of Ghaziabad and Atharva Nilesh Mahajan of Indore has clinched one silver medal each. There were 209 students from 37 main and 6 guest teams who participated in this year's IOAA. In addition, 24 students from 6 countries participated in the online mode. In the 15th IOAA event, India finished in third position (3 golds, 2 silver) along with Singapore, behind Iran's official team (5 golds) and guest team (4 golds, 1 silver).

Name Of The ContestantMedal Secured

Raghav Goyal

Gold

Md Sahil Akhtar

Gold

Mehul Borad

Gold

Malay Kedia

Silver

Atharva Nilesh Mahajan

Silver

The team was accompanied by two leaders including Professor Sarita Vig (Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram) and Professor Ajit Mohan Srivastava (Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar). Two Scientific observers Dr Shriharsh Tendulkar (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai) and Mr Tejas Shah (Fr Agnel Multipurpose School & Jr College, Navi Mumbai) were also a part of the team. Dr Tendulkar was himself a gold medallist at the International Astronomy Olympiad in 2002 and 2003 (overall topper in the latter).

"Professor Aniket Sule faculty at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has been elected President of the international body of IOAA for a five year term during this year's event. For the last five years, Professor Sule has served as the General Secretary of IOAA," HBCSE said in a release.

Click here for more Education News
Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education Mathematical Olympiad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET Results 2022 LIVE: Telangana TS ICET Result Date Postponed; New Date To Be Announced Soon
Live | TS ICET Results 2022 LIVE: Telangana TS ICET Result Date Postponed; New Date To Be Announced Soon
CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
CBSE Compartment Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
Dharmendra Pradhan Co-Chairs 6th Meeting Of Australia-India Education Council
Dharmendra Pradhan Co-Chairs 6th Meeting Of Australia-India Education Council
JEE Advanced Admit Card Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download
JEE Advanced Admit Card Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download
TS ICET 2022 Result Postponed; New Date To Be Announced Soon
TS ICET 2022 Result Postponed; New Date To Be Announced Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................