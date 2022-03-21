India, Australia To Establish Taskforce On Qualifications Recognition

Australia, India forms taskforce to develop qualification recognition (representative image)

The Australian government and government of India will establish a taskforce to develop qualifications recognition arrangements for both the countries to enhance two-way mobility. The taskforce, announced by Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, seeks to address the recognition of online and blended learning, joint degrees and offshore campuses.

The taskforce seeks to deliver a mechanism for expanding education qualification recognition between Australia and India by the end of the year, with implementation to take place in 2023.

Saying that the taskforce will consult with stakeholders to identify opportunities for the recognition of Australian and Indian higher education qualifications, and to make recommendations to improve arrangements based on best principles and practices in recognition, Acting Minister for Education and Youth, Stuart Robert said: “Australia has a longstanding and strong relationship with India across education, skills and research and the taskforce will pave the way for new opportunities for graduates of both India and Australia to use their qualifications.”

Education remains key to the bilateral relationship between Australia and India, Mr Robert said.

This collaboration, an official statement said, will serve both countries by expanding cooperation in education, and optimising mobility outcomes for Australian and Indian students and graduates, and our education institutions.

“Improved qualifications recognition arrangements will also underpin trade in professional services between Australia and India,” it added.

The initiative, the statement added, will support implementation of the Australian Strategy for International Education 2021-2030, which strengthens bilateral education cooperation on the recognition of Australian qualifications to support sustainable growth of Australia’s high quality education services offshore.