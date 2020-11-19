  • Home
IIT Delhi Tops Among Indian Institutes In Employability: Survey

GEURS 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the best institute in India and 27th in the world as per the Global Employability Ranking and Survey, or GEURS 2020 results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 19, 2020 3:50 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been ranked as the best institute in India and 27th globally, in terms of employability of its students, in the Global Employability Ranking and Survey (GEURS) 2020 results.

Globally, India has been ranked among the 15 best-performing countries in employability, improving from its 23rd rank in 2010.

IIT Delhi climbed 27 ranks from 54 in 2019 to 27. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), however, has dropped to 71 from 43 in 2019. The other Indian institutes that made it to the list are IIT Bombay (128), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad (184), IIT Kharagpur (195), and Amity University (236).

GEURS 2020, released by the Times Higher Education and French HR Consultancy group ‘Emerging’, is based on 1,08 225 votes from 9,000 operational and international managers in 22 countries. They voted to rate the employability performance of 6,000 international institutions.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated institutions, faculty, and students for the “outstanding achievement.”

“Employability Rankings 2020: Glad to share that India has been featured among the top 15 countries with universities producing the most employable graduates. India has improved its ranking from 23 in 2010 to 15 in 2020,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

Global Employability Ranking and Survey 2020: Indian Universities

University

Rank (Global)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

27

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

71

IIT Bombay

128

IIM Ahmedabad

184

IIT Kharagpur

195

Amity University

236

Universities from the USA -- California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University -- made it to the podium, followed by two universities from UK -- University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford -- in top five.

