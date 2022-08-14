Independence Day 2022: This Is How Schools, Colleges Held Prabhat Pheris As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Independence Day 2022: Prabhat Pheris were organised in educational institutions including in schools and colleges to create awareness amongst students, staff and all others about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.
Independence Day 2022: The nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day this year. To celebrate Independence Day 2022, various schools and colleges held ‘Prabhat Pheris’ ahead of August 15. In Prabhat Pheris, students with tricolours, organised in rows, raised slogans including ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prabhat Pheris were held to sensitise all about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign. The central government this year has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage the citizens to hoist the National Flag in their homes.
The schools and colleges organised Prabhat Pheries following all Covid norms. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence. The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier asked all higher education institutions to create awareness amongst students, staff and other stakeholders about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.
Also Read || Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: UGC Directs Students To Post Selfie With National Flag
Several Kendriya Vidyalayas across India organised Prabhat Pheris to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Har Ghar Tiranga Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. Prabhat Pheri @kv2_afspune @KvsMumbai @KVS_HQ @gspreet77 @SANJAYK50266711 @samaj_v @Sonaa_seth pic.twitter.com/eVzcuwGJNZ— KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO 2 AFS PUNE (@kv2_afspune) August 13, 2022
#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav के अन्तर्गत केन्द्रीय विद्यालय बिलासपुर में हर घर तिरंगा अभियान के तहत निकाली गई प्रभात फ़ेरी। @KVS_HQ @RaipurRo #HarGharTirangaCampaign pic.twitter.com/NbPSH7NCzW— Kendriya Vidyalaya Bilaspur (@bilaaspur) August 13, 2022
Schools and colleges across the national capital organised Independence Day 2022 Prabhat Pheris.
Sharing images of Prabhat Pheri n a social media post, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence said: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign was organized by ASOSE and RPVV Lajpat Nagar. Students participated in rallies spreading the message of patriotism and propagating the #Hargharmetiranga campaign."
'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign was organized by ASOSE and RPVV Lajpat Nagar. Students participated in rallies spreading the message of patriotism and propagating the #Hargharmetiranga campaign #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #PrabhatPheri pic.twitter.com/jkbZqSVhA9— Dr.B.R.Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence (@RpvvLn) August 13, 2022
#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav— MCD (Narela Zone) (@DmcNarela) August 10, 2022
Students of MCD Schools proudly participating in Prabhat Pheris and ingraining a deep sense of responsibility towards the nation.@LtGovDelhi @AshwaniKumar_92 @GyaneshBharti1 @MCD_Delhi pic.twitter.com/kVNDPTbwnK
The Indian Institutes of Technology including IIT Hyderabad and IIT Bombay also came forward to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and marched as part of Prabhat Pheri.
#IITHCampusCorner#FitIndiaMovement#IITHFitHeHitHe— IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) August 13, 2022
Dept of Sports @IITHyderabad celebrated the 75th year of Independence #Aazadikaamritmahotsavunder the guideline of the @MinOfCultureGoI with #PRABHATPHERI #HARGHARTIRANGA ABHIYAN" for IITH fraternity pic.twitter.com/yIJ0ffw25W
Jai hind— NCC IIT Bombay (@NCC_IIT_Bombay) August 13, 2022
Patriotic slogans echoed through @iitbombay today at 6:30 am as the #PrabhatPheri rallied on the main road. Flag wavers marched in unity in white outfits. Even rain couldn't dampen thier enthusiasm for 75th #IndependenceDay @mah_coy @HQ_DG_NCC @ncc_dte pic.twitter.com/b3ISLnAEgh
The Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur (IIIT Bhagalpur) in a social media post said: "@IIITBhagalpur organized #PrabhatPheri on the occesion of #Harghartiranga on 13th August to mark the 75th independence day in commemoration of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," which celebrates 75 years of Indian freedom."
@IIITBhagalpur organized #PrabhatPheri on the occesion of #Harghartiranga on 13th August to mark the 75th independence day in commemoration of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," which celebrates 75 years of Indian freedom. Some of the glimpse is shown: pic.twitter.com/1n13RgRjcz— IIIT Bhagalpur (@IIITBhagalpur) August 13, 2022
Participating in a Prabhat Pheri, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay.”
Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2022
Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps!#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/dquTY4du6l
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and will address the nation tomorrow, August 15. Prime Minister highlights developments made in the last year, raises important issues of the country and calls for further development In the Independence Day speech. He pays tribute to the leaders of the Indian Independence movement.