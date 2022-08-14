Independence Day 2022: This Is How Schools, Colleges Held Prabhat Pheris As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Independence Day Image 2022: Schools and colleges held Prabhat Pheris to create awareness about 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Independence Day 2022: The nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day this year. To celebrate Independence Day 2022, various schools and colleges held ‘Prabhat Pheris’ ahead of August 15. In Prabhat Pheris, students with tricolours, organised in rows, raised slogans including ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prabhat Pheris were held to sensitise all about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign. The central government this year has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage the citizens to hoist the National Flag in their homes.

The schools and colleges organised Prabhat Pheries following all Covid norms. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence. The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier asked all higher education institutions to create awareness amongst students, staff and other stakeholders about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

Several Kendriya Vidyalayas across India organised Prabhat Pheris to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Schools and colleges across the national capital organised Independence Day 2022 Prabhat Pheris.

Sharing images of Prabhat Pheri n a social media post, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence said: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign was organized by ASOSE and RPVV Lajpat Nagar. Students participated in rallies spreading the message of patriotism and propagating the #Hargharmetiranga campaign."

The Indian Institutes of Technology including IIT Hyderabad and IIT Bombay also came forward to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and marched as part of Prabhat Pheri.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur (IIIT Bhagalpur) in a social media post said: "@IIITBhagalpur organized #PrabhatPheri on the occesion of #Harghartiranga on 13th August to mark the 75th independence day in commemoration of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," which celebrates 75 years of Indian freedom."

Participating in a Prabhat Pheri, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay.”

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and will address the nation tomorrow, August 15. Prime Minister highlights developments made in the last year, raises important issues of the country and calls for further development In the Independence Day speech. He pays tribute to the leaders of the Indian Independence movement.