Independence Day 2022: Must-Read Books To Learn About India’s Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2022: India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15, 2022. Numerous freedom fighters including Subash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, Lal Bahadur Sashtri, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Rani Laxmi Bai and others made a significant role in securing India's independence from colonial rule. The Indian lawmakers faced enormous challenges to administer the country effectively after India gained full independence from the crown rule.

As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, here are some books to read to understand the sorrow, sacrifice, and battle for India's freedom struggle.

Jallianwala Bagh 1919- This novel was published in the aftermath of the horrible massacre at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab in which many people assembled to peacefully protest the British Empire was shot dead. Even though it has been many years, Punjab and its people are still struggling to recover from the tragic event. The author recreated the events of that terrifying day and analysed General Dyer's conduct in this book.

Anandamath by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay- The novel is about the 1770 Bengal famine which served as a wake-up call for many Indians to join India’s freedom struggle. One of its poems, Bande Mataram, became very famous among independence fighters and its first two stanzas were accepted as the National Song of India. The book was even banned by the British.

The Discovery of India By Jawaharlal Nehru- This book was written by Jawaharlal Nehru when he was imprisoned in Ahmednagar Fort from 1942 to 1946 for the Quit India Movement. The book traces the changes in socioeconomic conditions caused by invaders since the Indus Valley civilisation. He begins with historical scriptures such as the Vedas and concludes with British rule.

Train To Pakistan- The novel is about a beautiful village named Mano Majra that became embroiled in one of the deadliest riots in the country's history during India's struggle for independence. The Sikh and Muslim populations have lived in peace and harmony in Mano Majra for many years. But one day everything changed when a train full of dead bodies of Hindu people came from Pakistan leading to religious hatred and war.