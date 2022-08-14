  • Home
Independence Day 2022: Bihar Students Form Human-Chain Shaped Like India's Map

The event took place at M P High School in Buxar, with Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to scale Mt Everest twice, in attendance.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 14, 2022 7:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

Buxar:

Hundreds of students in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday formed a human chain shaped like India's map with 75 metres in length, a feat that earned them a place in record books. The event took place at M P High School in Buxar, with Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to scale Mt Everest twice, in attendance.

Choubey, who is also the local MP, exclaimed, "This is a world record and a matter of pride on the eve of Independence Day." The minister also handed over to the participants a certificate issued by World Records India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

