  • Home
  • Education
  • Independence Day 2022: About 22.50 Lakh Telangana School Children Watch 'Gandhi' Movie

Independence Day 2022: About 22.50 Lakh Telangana School Children Watch 'Gandhi' Movie

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked officials to screen the movie 'Gandhi' on the Father of the Nation to educate the present generation about the freedom struggle.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 12:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food
Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Bihar Minister's Interest In Studying Delhi Model Of School Education
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Citizen Participation In Survey For National Curriculum Framework
Assam Government Launches First Drone School Of Northeast
NEP Lays Emphasis On Skill That Will Give People Strength To Be Free From Slavery: Prime Minister
Independence Day 2022: Bihar Students Form Human-Chain Shaped Like India's Map
Independence Day 2022: About 22.50 Lakh Telangana School Children Watch 'Gandhi' Movie
The award-winning film is being screened, without charging any tickets, in 552 theatres across the state.
Hyderabad:

As many as 22.50 lakh school children in Telangana have watched Richard Attenborough's movie 'Gandhi' which is being screened by the state government as part of the celebration of 75 years of the country's independence. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked officials to screen the movie 'Gandhi' on the Father of the Nation to educate the present generation about the freedom struggle.

The award-winning film is being screened, without charging any tickets, in 552 theatres across the state. It was shown from August 9 to 11 and is being screened from August 14 to 21. The state government has made arrangements to screen the movie for about 2.50 lakh school children every day and 22.50 lakh students have watched it till August 18, official sources said.

Officials from other states are showing interest in the state government's initiative of screening the film to lakhs of school children, an official release said on Thursday. Officials from states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan enquired with Telangana officials on how the film is being screened on such a large scale, it said. The state government has organised several events, including mass singing of the National Anthem, screening of 'Gandhi', plantation drives and distribution of fruits to patients in hospitals as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Live | NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Anganwadi Children To Play Role In Garbage-Free Kerala Drive Of Government
Anganwadi Children To Play Role In Garbage-Free Kerala Drive Of Government
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To All: Dharmendra Pradhan
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To All: Dharmendra Pradhan
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details On Application Process, Seat Allotment
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details On Application Process, Seat Allotment
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Released; How To Download
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Released; How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................