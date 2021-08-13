Image credit: Shutterstock Facts about the National Flag and Anthem students can use in Independence Day essay, quiz

The Indian national flag, as we know it today, came into existence after a series of developments and modifications. Also known as the Tricolor or Tiranga, the flag was an integral part of the Indian freedom movement. Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem of India, was also an important ally of the freedom fighters. Composed by Ravindranath Tagore, Jana Gana Mana represents the unity of a diverse India.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. Here are some facts about the Indian national anthem and the national flag that students can use in their independence day speech, essay, or quiz.

5 Things You Should Know About The National Anthem, Flag Of India

The National Flag of India, as we know it today, is a horizontal, rectangular tricolor of saffron, white and green with the Ashoka Chakra in the middle. However, the earliest version of Indian National Flag hoisted on August 7, 1906, had stripes of green, yellow, and red. The first version also had religious symbols, eight roses, and Vande Mataram inscribed on it.

Madam Bhikaji Cama hoisted the second version of the flag at the Socialist International Summit in Stuttgart, Germany. The third version had red and green stripes with the Union Jack – the national flag of the United Kingdom – on the top left and a crescent on the top right and seven stars in the form of the Saptrishi constellation. It was used by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1917.