Image credit: Shutterstock India will be celebrating its 75th independence day on August 15

Independence Day 2021: India will be celebrating its 75th independence day on August 15. This year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Independence will be celebrated online in most of the schools and public places to avoid social gatherings. However, this arrangement is not going to hamper the zeal in the students for the grand event. Schools will be organizing online programs wherein students are supposed to deliver speeches, extempore, and participate in other co-curricular activities.

For students who are going to deliver an Independence day speech, it is very important to deliver a captivating speech that has a shade of current events along with the historic facts. Here are some tips for the students that will help them select a relevant topic for their speech.

Independence Day 2021: Tips To Write A Speech

Research: To find a relevant and on-point theme, it is very important to do research on topics. There are many things that you can pick to prepare your speech but the most relevant topic will help you make a mark.

For this, it is important to read related articles and previously delivered speeches.

Select a topic that interests you: For your Independence day speech, it is very important to select a topic that you want to speak on. If the topic is of your interest it will help you write a speech and you will be able to learn it easily.

It is important to understand what you are writing, it will help in a better oration at the time of delivering the speech.

Fact checking: It is very important to cross-check all the facts that you're going to write in your speech. A speech with wrong facts will never be considered credible and it will deliver a wrong piece of information amongst your peers.

Gather everything and write: Once you have done proper research over your topic and cross-checked all the facts. Now you can write your speech in a way that grabs maximum attention. Speech should be written in a way that elaborates your topic clearly and the listeners should know what they are hearing about.

Select easy words and sentences that are easy to comprehend for the public.