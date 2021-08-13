Independence Day 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

JMI held Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 today

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has organised ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ today as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Fit India Run 2.0 was held to commemorate 75th year of the Independence of India. Students including the cadets and volunteers of NCC and NSS and staff members of the university participated in the run, a JMI statement said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav started at JMI with the rendering of the National Anthem on August 9, 2021. A number of other programmes will also be organised at the university as part of the Mahotsav.

Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of JMI has flagged off the Freedom Run at the Vice Chancellor office lawns. Along with the Vice Chancellor, deans, Registrar Dr Nazim Husain Al Jafri, DSW Professor Mehtab Alam, Chief Proctor Wasim A. Khan, Security Advisor Professor Masood Alam and other officials of the university were present on the occasion.

While addressing the participants before the run, the Vice Chancellor thanked the students for coming to participate in the run even during the humid conditions and ongoing pandemic period. Professor Akhtar congratulated everyone on the 75th Independence Day and appealed to students to stay fit to face adversities of life and help in building a much stronger country.

After taking a round the university campus the Freedom Run culminated at the mausoleum of former President of India and former JMI Vice Chancellor Dr Zakir Husain.