Independence Day 2021: Interesting Facts About National Anthem, National Flag
Independence Day 2021: While the current form of the National Flag, also called the Tricolour, or Tiranga, came into existence after several developments and modifications, the National Anthem was originally composed in Bengali by Ravindranath Tagore.
Tomorrow, on August 15, India will celebrate 75th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and will address the nation. In the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister highlights past year's developments, raises important issues of the country and calls for further development. He pays tribute to the leaders of the Indian Independence movement.
The National Flag was an integral part of the Indian freedom movement and has a reach history. The National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was also an important ally of the freedom fighters and represents the unity of a diverse India.
Happy Independence Day 2021: Facts About National Anthem, National Flag
The Indian National Flag is a horizontal, rectangular Tricolor of saffron, white and green. The While band in middle has the Ashoka Chakra.
On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the National Flag at the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.
For the first time, the Indian National flag was hoisted at Times Square, New York, on August 15, 2020.
The National Anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana was originally composed in Bengali as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata. It was first publicly sung on December 27, 1911, at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress.
The central government, this year has launched a website - rashtragaan.in where students can upload their “individual rendering” of the National Anthem. All the videos shared by students will be compiled into a single video and will be played live on Independence Day, August 15.