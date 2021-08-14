Independence Day 2021: Interesting Facts About National Anthem, National Flag

Happy Independence Day 2021 interesting facts

Tomorrow, on August 15, India will celebrate 75th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and will address the nation. In the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister highlights past year's developments, raises important issues of the country and calls for further development. He pays tribute to the leaders of the Indian Independence movement.

While the current form of the National Flag, also called the Tricolour, or Tiranga, came into existence after several developments and modifications, the National Anthem was originally composed in Bengali by Ravindranath Tagore.

The National Flag was an integral part of the Indian freedom movement and has a reach history. The National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was also an important ally of the freedom fighters and represents the unity of a diverse India.

Happy Independence Day 2021: Facts About National Anthem, National Flag