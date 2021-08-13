Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0

IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0

Independence Day 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0 offline on August 14. This run will be a part of the celebration of the 75th independence day pan India. This is an initiative taken in view of the Prime Minister's vision for a fitter country, says a statement by IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay has planned this race as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebration of 75 years of Independence. This offline event will be conducted adhering to the COVID-19 protocols as informed by the IIT Bombay.

It will be a cross-country race, across the IIT Bombay campus, following Covid protocols, and with more than 100 people, the institute said.

Staff and students, both male and female will run the same distance in the race, but in different timings, it added.

IIT Bombay Sports has planned Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 for campus residents on Aug 14' to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Come, take a pledge to remain fit...https://t.co/XwQZ1dOvYu #fitindia #fitindiamovement #independenceday #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #run4india pic.twitter.com/gs2xLDSeIn — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) August 11, 2021

IIT Bombay informed through a statement, "The Institute authorities have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the participants by ensuring mask compliance and distancing, with the support of security and medical personnel. We are requesting all enthusiastic residents to take part and join us in our pursuit of building a healthier institute community."

Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0, the nationwide program, was launched earlier today by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (MoS) Nisith Parmanik.

Are you ready!!!



FIT 🇮🇳 INDIA FREEDOM RUN 2.0🏃🏻🏃🏽‍♀️



Aug 13 - Oct 2

Run at a Place & Pace of your choice!#Run4India#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav@FitIndiaOff pic.twitter.com/hjvpRWK5ju — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 12, 2021

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in a recent letter said universities and colleges should ask the students to upload national anthem singing videos on the dedicated website. This is also part of the part 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration on 75th independence day.