Independence Day 2021: Here’s How Various Educational Institutions Celebrated The Day

Independence Day 2021: Celebrations in Various Educational Institutions(Representational)

Independence Day 2021: India observes its 75th independence day today. To celebrate this day, various schools and colleges conducted flag hoisting ceremonies, theme based exhibitions, and other activities to indulge students in this grand celebration. As a part of the central government's initiative “Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, various educational institutions celebrated this independence day in a unique and creative style.

Delhi University celebrated this day by organizing a special book exhibition titled "Amrit Mahotsav Book Exhibition" on the theme India's Freedom Struggle at its Central Library.

Central Library @UnivofDelhi organized a special book exhibition titled "Amrit Mahotsav Book Exhibition"on the theme India's Freedom Struggle.This is in continuation of the programs held in University & it's colleges to commemorate India's Independence.#AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/vBCkomCCPx — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) August 14, 2021

Jamia Millia Islamia University organised Fit India Freedom Run Race 2.0 to celebrate independence day. Along with this JMI’s young researchers who are going to present their citation and memento to Prof. Zahid Ashraf are facilitated today at the independence day celebration.

University Grants Commission(UGC) promoted the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 race which is conducted as a part of “Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. UGC urged various colleges and universities to actively participate in the Freedom Run events launched by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur.

As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsava,Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports @ianuragthakur launched the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 today. Universities & Colleges are requested to conduct and actively participate in Freedom Run events.#Run4India #IndiaAt75 @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/Hy6Ne83X2X — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 13, 2021

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated the 75th independence day on its ground in the Delhi campus. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nageshwar Rao hoisted the national flag and conveyed his wishes to the students and teachers.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated the 75th Independence Day in its campus in Maidan Garhi, Delhi. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nageshwar Rao hoisted the national flag and congratulated the IGNOU students and everyone on the occasion pic.twitter.com/Xua0OoPMRF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 15, 2021

Various schools and colleges celebrated Independence day 2021 by conducting the flag hoisting ceremony. School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar School Examination Board, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, and others took to Twitter and posted various pictures and wishes for the day.









Today at red fort Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) two Mi-17 1V helicopters showered flower petals after the flag hoisting ceremony and this has happened for the first time.