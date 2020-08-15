Independence Day 2020: KVs Hold Flag-Hoisting Ceremonies Without Students, Cultural Programmes Go Online

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) telecasted the flag hoisting ceremony live on Google Meet.

Be it for the flag hoisting ceremony or the Laddu distribution on Independence Day, every year, the students at educational institutions across the country flock together to celebrate the occasion with zeal and excitement. This year, however, the ceremonies and cultural programmes were organised with a ‘virtual’ twist.

As the nation geared up for 74th Independence Day celebration, with Covid-19 hovering on and a lack of clarity on when schools would reopen, students opted for a virtual route to celebrate through Google Meet or similar platforms.

Ensuring that the fervour of patriotism lives on, this year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) telecasted the flag hoisting ceremony live on Google Meet. Students have been asked to view the proceeding live from their homes and participate in the cultural events virtually.

The management of the KVS had generated a Google Meet link and asked the students to watch the flag hoisting ceremony on their school premises. Even in these difficult times of Covid-19, all the teachers and students celebrated the occasion with great pomp.

Pratima Chakraborty, PRT, Kendriya Vidyalaya Ballygunge, Kolkata, said, “It was a different experience for all us. Not having students in the school premises on Independence Day left us all with mixed feelings. We were a little disheartened as we couldn’t ask the students to join us physically, keeping the safety measures in check, but watching them participate in the cultural programmes virtually with same excitement kept our spirits high.”

Channelizing the creativity of students through an online essay writing competition, cultural programmes and quiz competitions were the prime concerns of most of the schools. During the live streaming, the students were excited about the school decoration, stage, playground, as well as their classes. They requested the teachers to show them the classrooms where they studied and played.

Meeta Gupta, PGT Hindi, Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly, said, “Independence Day Celebration 2020 was an unforgettable and wonderful experience for all of us. For the first time, a national festival was celebrated without students. The students were not physically present in the school premises, however, they were connected with us via virtual platform to watch the live streaming of the programme. During the celebration, the silence and lack of their enthusiasm and happiness were deeply felt by all the teachers.”

“For the first time, programmes such as- poem recitation, singing- were conducted and presented by the teachers. We have been preparing the students for their performances for a long time now. However, while performing today, we felt enthusiastic and confident. The students were motivated and proud to see their teachers performing on the stage. And they were surely missing their share of laddus,” Meeta added.

Many Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation took to Twitter to share the photographs of today’s event.