Keeping in view of restrictions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were no march past. The Security staff of the institute gave the Guard of Honour.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 15, 2020 3:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Bhubaneswar celebrates the 74th Independence Day
Image credit: IIT Bhubaneswar
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, or IIT Bhubaneswar, celebrated the 74th Independence Day at its campus as per COVID-19 protocols. The IIT Bhubaneswar Director Professor RV Raja Kumar hoisted the National Flag and offered floral tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The Independence Day celebration was also attended by Professor Sujit Roy, Dean Research and Development; Professor VR Pedireddi, Dean, Student Affairs; Dr Santanu Pal, Warden; Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar; Registrar, Dr Bankim Mondal, EAA Coordinator; faculty members, staff and students. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Srikant Gollapudi.

“Keeping in view of the restrictions owing to the ongoing pandemic, there were no celebrations and march past taking into the consideration the safety of the campsites. The Security staff of the institute gave the Guard of Honour,” read an IIT Bhubaneswar statement.

While addressing the gathering at the institute, Professor Kumar recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to make India an independent nation. He further said that it is the responsibility of everyone to strengthen the spirit of freedom, carry on nation‐building, and give the nation the right place it deserves.

The professor also mentioned how the institute is launching initiatives as per the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

“Every citizen of India should participate and contribute to these missions directly or indirectly. He reminded that the first step towards the same is to make use of the opportunity to educate oneself with an objectivity to be tomorrow’s leader be it in Science & Technology, entrepreneurship, public service, or through other careers,” the director added.

