Independence Day 2020: HRD Ministry Extends Essay Competition Deadline

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has extended the deadline for online submission of essays as part of the Independence day essay competition. This essay competition is held under the theme 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Swatantra Bharat'. Students of Classes 9-12 desirous to participate in the online Independence Day 2020 essay competition can send their entries till August 23 to innovate.mygov.in/essay-competition. Earlier, the last date was August 14.

The National Council of Education and Training (NCERT), the central institute of education, will aid the online essay competition and the shortlisted students will be awarded at the national level.

An MHRD statement issued earlier said that the selection of essays will be taken up at two levels, at the states and at the national level.

The Education Ministry, while extending the deadline for sending the online essays has also mentioned the subtopics for the competition. These are:

1. For Atma Nirbhar Bharat the Indian Constitution and Democracy are the biggest enablers.

2. India at 75: A Nation Marching towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

3. Atma Nirbhar Bharat through Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Innovation thrives when there is unity in diversity

4. Digital India: Opportunities in COVID-19 and Beyond

5. Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Role of students in National Development

6. Atma Nirbhar Bharat-Independence from gender, caste and ethnic biases.

7. Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Making of a new India through Bio-Diversity and Agricultural Prosperity.

8. While I exercise my rights I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Atma Nirbhar Bharat

9. My physical fitness is my wealth that will build the human capital for Atma Nirbhar Bharat

10. Conserve Blue to Go Green for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 74th Independence Day celebrations have moved online. Many schools and colleges will organise quiz competitions, debate competitions, essay writing competitions, painting and poetry competitions online to mark the 74th Independence Day of the country.