Image credit: Shutterstock Independence Day 2020: Educational Institutions Go Virtual This August 15

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines associated with it, educational institutions have celebrated the 74th Independence Day either online or with a limited physical gathering. Many state governments have asked schools to celebrate Independence day online, with informative sessions on the freedom movement for students. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITS) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) had also followed suit.

As per reports, Odisha did not allow students to participate in the Independence Day celebrations physically. However, teachers and headmasters of the schools were present in the flag hoisting ceremonies.

Independence Day 2020 And IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar celebrated the 74th Independence Day strictly following COVID-19 protocols. The institute had also webcast the programme live on their YouTube channel so that the community can remotely join it from their homes.

Addressing the virtual gathering, Professor Sudhir Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar said: ““This is a strange and difficult time in which we have to celebrate Independence Day from our homes. This crisis has compelled us as nations and as institutions, to take actions; some of us may succeed and some may fail too.”

The director added: “But in order to progress forward, we should self-evaluate our achievements as well as our failures. We should be proud of what we could do so far, but we should also have aspirations for what more we can do and prepare ourselves for it... This crisis has put forth new opportunities, possibilities in front of us; and we should take advantage of those opportunities to minimise our weaknesses and come out stronger than others.”

74th Independence Day And IIT Delhi

Sharing photographs of hoisting the Tricolour, IIT Delhi in their Twitter handle wished everyone a very happy Independence Day.

August 15, 2020 And IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee, too, in similar lines sharing some photographs of the institute and hoisting the National Flag tweeted from their social media handle and said: “Happy 74th Independence Day.”

Independence Day 2020 And IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta celebrated the 74th Independence Day by the customary hoisting of the National Flag and a speech by the Director of IIM Calcutta, Professor Anju Seth. The Choreography Club of IIM Calcutta also shared a video on the IIM Calcutta’s Twitter handle.

IIM Calcutta celebrates Independence Day with a flag hoisting and speech by the Director of IIM Calcutta, Professor Anju Seth. pic.twitter.com/QSrU234qOh — IIM Calcutta (@IIM_Calcutta) August 15, 2020

IIM Bangalore And Independence Day 2020

IIM Bangalore celebrated the 74th Independence Day online. The ceremony was presided over by Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Col. SD Aravendan (Retd.), CAO; and other faculty and administrative staff. The virtual celebration also included musical performances and an online street play by the administrative staff and students.