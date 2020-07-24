Independence Day 2020: Debate, Essay, Poetry Competitions To Be Held Online

MHA has asked educational institutions to organise the events online on digital platforms.

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, debates, quiz, essay writing and poetry competitions in schools and colleges will be held online. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in view of the COVID-19 situation, has released guidelines to be followed on Independence Day for the various activities including those done in schools and colleges. It has asked educational institutions to organise the events online on digital platforms.

Among various activities that educational institutions can do on August 15, to observe Independence Day, are inter-school, inter-college debates on digital platforms; online quiz contests, patriotic essay writing and poetry competition; singing patriotic songs or delivering patriotic talks on the social media.

MHA has said that National Flag should be hoisted at all state capitals, districts, blocks, panchayat levels. It has also asked to invite COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, and others to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against the pandemic. Some persons cured from COVID-19 infection may also be invited, it has said.

This year, schools and children will not be a part of the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort. "The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM's speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end (sic)," the MHA has said in the advisory released today.