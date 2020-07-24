  • Home
  • Education
  • Independence Day 2020: Debate, Essay, Poetry Competitions To Be Held Online

Independence Day 2020: Debate, Essay, Poetry Competitions To Be Held Online

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, debates, quiz, essay writing and poetry competitions in schools and colleges will be held online.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 3:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

XLRI To Begin New Academic Session From August
Maharashtra Government Launches 4 YouTube Channels For School Students
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Portable Device For COVID-19 Rapid Test, Launch Tomorrow
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
MP PPT 2020: PEB To Release Admit Cards Of Diploma Programmes Soon, Check Details
31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules
Independence Day 2020: Debate, Essay, Poetry Competitions To Be Held Online
MHA has asked educational institutions to organise the events online on digital platforms.
New Delhi:

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, debates, quiz, essay writing and poetry competitions in schools and colleges will be held online. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in view of the COVID-19 situation, has released guidelines to be followed on Independence Day for the various activities including those done in schools and colleges. It has asked educational institutions to organise the events online on digital platforms.

Among various activities that educational institutions can do on August 15, to observe Independence Day, are inter-school, inter-college debates on digital platforms; online quiz contests, patriotic essay writing and poetry competition; singing patriotic songs or delivering patriotic talks on the social media.

MHA has said that National Flag should be hoisted at all state capitals, districts, blocks, panchayat levels. It has also asked to invite COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, and others to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against the pandemic. Some persons cured from COVID-19 infection may also be invited, it has said.

This year, schools and children will not be a part of the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort. "The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM's speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end (sic)," the MHA has said in the advisory released today.

Click here for more Education News
Independence Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi To Develop Home-Based COVID-19 Testing Kit
IIT Delhi To Develop Home-Based COVID-19 Testing Kit
Education Ministry Announces 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' Quiz For Students
Education Ministry Announces 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' Quiz For Students
XLRI To Begin New Academic Session From August
XLRI To Begin New Academic Session From August
28.95 Per Cent Students Pass Himachal Board Open School 12th Exam
28.95 Per Cent Students Pass Himachal Board Open School 12th Exam
Rajasthan Class 10 Result Date Not Fixed Yet: RBSE Official
Rajasthan Class 10 Result Date Not Fixed Yet: RBSE Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................