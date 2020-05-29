IND_SAT exam has been postponed for the year

The Indian Scholastic Assessment or IND-SAT has been postponed. The exam was earlier scheduled on May 30 but will now be held in July. Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed, in a tweet, that the IND-SAT exam will be held in July and the new date for the exam will be announced soon.

The minister said that the decision to postpone the exam was taken after receiving requests from international students.

HRD Minister tweeted, "Considering the current #covidcrisis in the world & upon receiving requests from many international students, we have decided to postpone the IND-SAT exam that was initially scheduled for 30 May'20 to July'20. The date of the examination will be announced soon."

IND-SAT is a standardized online test for international students seeking scholarship with Study in India (SII).

The medium of the paper would be in English. IND-SAT will be a multiple-choice objective paper to be completed in 90 minutes. The question paper will cover topics from Verbal, Quantitative and Logical Reasoning.

Verbal section will have 40 questions and Quantitative and Logical sections will have 25 questions each. Each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong or unattempted questions.

International students can check the exam pattern for IND-SAT exam on 'Study in India' website. Students will also find practice tests for the exam on the website.