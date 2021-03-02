Increase Opportunity For Knowledge Generation: Centre's Principal Scientific Adviser

The Principal Scientific Adviser to centre, Professor K Vijay Raghavan highlighted the need of increasing opportunity to generate knowledge and the use of artificial intelligence in analysing data. He said that this would help in making the country a world leader in Science, innovation and technology.

He also emphasised the role of geosciences in a technology-driven world while citing the example of Himalayan mountains in shaping the human civilisation.

While addressing a celebration of the National Science Day hosted by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Prof Raghavan said, “Human interventions into science and technology have deep-rooted impacts, and the current need is to become more learning-based self-sustained organizational society, as traditionally we use to be”.

Prof Kalachand Sain, Director of Wadia Institute, felicitated Prof Raghavan and addressed the audience while highlighting the achievements of the latter.

The event was held in offline mode and was attended by a number of scientists, students and other professionals and science enthusiasts.