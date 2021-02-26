Increase NEET PG 2021 Exam Centres In Tamil Nadu: DMK MP To Union Health Minister

Dr T Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, on February 25 asked Union Health Minister Harsh Wardhan to increase the number of NEET PG 2021 exam centres in Tamil Nadu, taking into consideration travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Dr Harsh Wardhan, the DMK MP said many students from Tamil Nadu found themselves unable to book a centre in the state, within a few hours of opening the registration portal.

“The centres are already filled in the entire region (in TN and Pondicherry), despite measures to increase the number of centres across the country, to meet physical distancing norms,” Dr Sumathy said.

She further added that students are also unable to find an exam centre in neighbouring areas of Pondicherry and Kerala.

I have written to Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan requesting to expand the number of centres for #NEET PG in Tamil Nadu, taking into acct of COVID and travel precautions/restrictions. @arivalayam | @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/8yv4Fn654Q — தமிழச்சி (@ThamizhachiTh) February 25, 2021

DR Sumathy highlighted the seriousness of travelling to another state to write an exam, which may result in a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

“Many of these aspirants are practising doctors and quarantine requirements arising from such travel can put a strain on the health services in the state,” she added.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) started registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on February 23. The entrance exam will be held on April 18.

To ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures related to COVID-19, NBE has increased the number of examination centres for the NEET PG to 255 from 165.

The NBE has ensured that the exam centres do not fall into any containment zone made due to virus cases.

NEET PG 2021 will be different in many ways. The application fee has been increased to Rs 5,015 (including GST) from Rs. 3,750 last year for non-reserved candidates. For SC, ST candidates, the fee will be Rs 3,835.

The total number of questions in the NEET PG has been reduced to 200 from 300 in the NEET PG 2020 paper. Thus, the maximum marks in the exam have also been reduced from 1200 to 800.