Increase In Placement Percentage At IMT Ghaziabad Despite COVID-19

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad, saw an increase in the percentage of placements with the highest package being Rs 38 lakh per annum despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The institute had major recruiters such as ITC, Nestle, PepsiCo, Infosys, Cisco, Google and HSBC, hiring students from the campus. “Last year, the average salary was about Rs 14 lakh per annum. Rs 12 lakh per annum was the median pay and Rs 58 lakhs per annum was the highest pay. This year was a little different because of the COVID-19 situation and the highest placement is 38 Lakhs per annum. 90 per cent of our students are already placed. We are trying to help the remaining 10 per cent with opportunities to get a job,” said Mr PK Biswas, Dean, IMT Ghaziabad.

IMT Ghaziabad conducts a recruitment drive on an annual basis for PGDM and PGDM (Executive) courses.

IMT Ghaziabad offers various postgraduate diploma programmes in marketing, finance, banking and financial services, sales and digital marketing. The institute offers a total of seven PGDM programmes in Business Management. PGDM full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Finance, PGDM Dual-country programme which offers first year education in IMT Ghaziabad and second year education in IMT Dubai, PGDM Executive, PGDM part-time, and PGDM Banking and Financial Services.

Except for the PGDM part-time programme, all the programmes are accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB). In addition to this, IMT Ghaziabad also has two other major accreditation from Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The institute accepts the scores of CAT, XAT, GMAT for admissions. Elaborating on the admission process and eligibility criteria, Mr Biswas said, “Our institute [uses] a very tough academic curriculum and, therefore, in order to get admission in any of our programmes, students are required to have at least 93 percentile in their CAT examination, which is the minimum requirement to get admission in our college. Normally, our institute has a batch profile with 96 to 98 percentile holders.”

Gender, diversity and scholarships

Entry Level Scholarship and Mid Programme Scholarships are offered to the students of Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

The students at IMT Ghaziabad come from diverse backgrounds. 60-70 per cent of the batch is from an engineering background whereas the remaining students are from Commerce, Humanities, and Liberal Arts.

“We have a very large batch of almost around 600 students. In terms of gender diversity, we have a 27 per cent ratio. In terms of faculty, we have not compromised our students' academic curriculum. IMT Ghaziabad is currently going under a lot of changes in terms of both gender diversity as well as state diversity,” Mr Biswas informed.

IMT Ghaziabad is a residential campus, without any exception. Students from Delhi NCR, and Ghaziabad are also required to stay on campus. Mr Biswas explained the reason behind this and said, “Business Management is a very collaborative field and involves various group activities. There are a lot of group exercises involved in the curriculum and staying on-campus teaches them various skills such as team spirit and leadership.”