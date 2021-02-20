Include More Information On NE Region In National Syllabus: Meghalaya Chief Minister

  • Home
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said there is need to include more information on the culture and history of northeastern region in the national syllabus.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 20, 2021 10:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Shillong:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said there is need to include more information on the culture and history of northeastern region in the national syllabus. This, he said, would help to promote national integration. Chief Minister Sangma was virtually participating at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting where Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu had also made a similar suggestion.

"In the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Narendra Modi Ji, honble CM Arunachal Pradesh @PemaKhandu BJP Ji gave a wonderful suggestion of including more info on north east culture chapters in national syllabus. It will go a long way in building national integration," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Mr Sangma also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperative federalism. "In #NitiAayog's Governing Council meet with PM Narendra Modi Ji, Lt Governors and CMs, stressed on the need to strengthen cooperative federalism through Sister-State relationship and the role GoI can play in fostering reciprocal economic development for States," he added.

